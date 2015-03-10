Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Enagas S.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 25,2023

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Yield 1.043 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps, equivalent to 98.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date March 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & CAIXABANK

Ratings BBB (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1203859415

