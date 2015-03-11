BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
March 11 Gemdale Corp
* Says February contract sales at 910 million yuan ($145.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GqQBEV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe