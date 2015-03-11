BRIEF-Aradigm reports Q4 loss per share $0.54
* Aradigm announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results
March 11 Walvax Biotechnology
* Says it and unit sign strategic agreements with Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting on business development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KVL7Zt; bit.ly/1EzvrHH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Aradigm announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia announces publication of phase 2A results for Vadadustat in patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease