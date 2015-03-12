** British cinema operator Cineworld Group rose as
much as 8 pct on Thursday, making it one of the top gainers on
FTSE-250 Midcap Index
** Expects 2015 to be a strong year with big releases
including the Bond film "Spectre", the fourth and final Hunger
Games movie "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and the latest
Star Wars film "Star Wars: Episode VII", lined up.
** "2015 looks a 'strong year' given well publicised big
films with a good start from recent titles Taken 3 and 50
Shades," analysts at Investec Securities write in a note.
** FY pretax earnings more than doubled, boosted by its
purchase of the theatre business of Poland's Cinema City
International in 2014
** Cineworld, which plans to open 20 new cinemas this year,
said box office revenue rose 43 percent in 2014
