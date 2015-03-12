** British cinema operator Cineworld Group rose as much as 8 pct on Thursday, making it one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 Midcap Index

** Expects 2015 to be a strong year with big releases including the Bond film "Spectre", the fourth and final Hunger Games movie "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and the latest Star Wars film "Star Wars: Episode VII", lined up.

** "2015 looks a 'strong year' given well publicised big films with a good start from recent titles Taken 3 and 50 Shades," analysts at Investec Securities write in a note.

** FY pretax earnings more than doubled, boosted by its purchase of the theatre business of Poland's Cinema City International in 2014

** Cineworld, which plans to open 20 new cinemas this year, said box office revenue rose 43 percent in 2014 (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)