UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd
* Says gets approval from Shenzhen stock exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning from March 16
* Says shares to halt trading on March 13, with trade resuming on March 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xfXDHR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.