UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 60 percent stake initially in Italy's Meta system S.p.A for 56.8 million euros ($60.41 million) to develop auto parts business
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wZh3WV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.