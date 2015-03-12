March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd

Guarantor Beijing infrastructure Investment

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue Price 99.768

Reoffer Price 99.768

Yield 1.079

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of China,

Bank of China, BNP Paribas, CCB International,

ICBC (Asia), J.P. Morgan, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Stock Exchange & HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

