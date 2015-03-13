UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 29.1 percent y/y at 487.2 million yuan ($77.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ajh0AN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2575 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.