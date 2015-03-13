BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 31.6 percent y/y at 756.7 million yuan ($120.91 million)
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 55-70 percent y/y at 313-343 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BcU5qg; bit.ly/19goQVD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million