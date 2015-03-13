March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt

Oldenburg Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points

Issue price 99.8200

Reoffer price 99.8200

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 41 basis points

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9584

