Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Berlin, Land Von

(Berlin)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 12,2030

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 basis points

Payment Date March 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14J3D2

