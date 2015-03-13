Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Berlin, Land Von
(Berlin)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 12,2030
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 basis points
Payment Date March 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Deka
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A14J3D2
