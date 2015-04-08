UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Yintai Resources Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 42 percent y/y at 270.5 million yuan ($43.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H3QJNo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.