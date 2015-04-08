BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
April 8 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 146.9-159.9 percent y/y at 570-600 million yuan ($91.91-96.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoaLmH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne