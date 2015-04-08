BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) bank debentures
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E4csE3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.