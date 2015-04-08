Apr 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date July 16,2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 102.749

Reoffer yield 1.496 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct July 2018 UKT Gilt

Payment Date April 15,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC (B&D)

Ratings A3(positive)(Moody's), A-(stable)(S&P) &

A-(stable)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1015890210

