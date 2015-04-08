Apr 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Ikano Bank AB (publ)

(Ikano Bank)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 0.90 pct per annum

Reoffer price Par

ISIN SE0006994265

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month stibor + 0.70 pct per annum

Reoffer price Par

ISIN SE0006994273

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 15,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

