BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
Apr 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Ikano Bank AB (publ)
(Ikano Bank)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown
Maturity Date April 15, 2020
Coupon 3-month stibor + 0.90 pct per annum
Reoffer price Par
ISIN SE0006994265
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month stibor + 0.70 pct per annum
Reoffer price Par
ISIN SE0006994273
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 15,2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.