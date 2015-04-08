UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell hotel assets for about 747.7 million yuan ($120.56 million) and to acquire education firm for 2.65 billion yuan
* Says trading of sahres to resume on April 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pju832; bit.ly/1ycSRkh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.