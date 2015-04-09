UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 9 Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 53.7 percent y/y at 73.4 million yuan ($11.83 million)
* Says sets aside provision for asset impairment, reducing 2014 net profit by 102.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IMhQuI; bit.ly/1DLHP7Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.