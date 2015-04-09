Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 62-70 percent y/y at 950 million yuan ($153.10 million) to 1 billion yuan
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 9.1 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Dn7fqq; bit.ly/1Dn7jGC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order