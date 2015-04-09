April 9 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 605.5 million yuan ($97.58 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 10

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Gsj8Om ; bit.ly/1aN3MHa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)