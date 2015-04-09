April 9 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 91.3 percent stake in tech firm for 821.7 million yuan ($132.43 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cd552k; bit.ly/1GszS87

