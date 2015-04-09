Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.

(VW)

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 16,2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Reoffer yield 1.385 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswpas

Payment Date April 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) CIBC & DB(B&D)

Ratings A2(Positive)(Moody's) & A(stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1218804232

