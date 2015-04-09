Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
(VW)
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 16,2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Reoffer yield 1.385 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswpas
Payment Date April 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) CIBC & DB(B&D)
Ratings A2(Positive)(Moody's) & A(stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1218804232
