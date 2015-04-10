April 10 TSMC

* Says March sales T$72.27 billion ($2.32 billion)

* Says March sales up 44.7 percent on year

* Says Q1 sales up 49.8 percent on year to T$222.03 billion

* Compared with February's T$62.65 billion, March 2014's T$49.96 billion For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)