Russia c.bank sees lending growth of 5-7 pct in 2017
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Central Bank expects lending growth of 5-7 percent this year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
April 10 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd
* Says sold 59.9 million shares of Western securities for capital gains of 1.25 billion yuan ($201.42 million)
* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan medium-term notes
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire two kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2008 at tsuneishi japan (82,107 dwt) and 2011 at hyundai samho korea (81,502 dwt). Vessels have been acquired at an aggregate sum of usd 32.85 million