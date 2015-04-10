Fitch Hosts Briefing on Thai Bank Sector and Market Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited held a briefing in Bangkok today for more than 100 executives, including bankers, corporate treasurers, insurers and asset managers, to provide a medium-term view on the Thai bank sector landscape, as well as an update on the outlook for global financial markets. Mr Parson Singha, Senior Director of Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings (Thailand), discussed key regulato