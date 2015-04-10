UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says as GF Securities' biggest shareholder, its stake will drop to 16.9 percent from 21.12 percent after GF's Hong Kong listing
* Says did not subscribe to GF Securities' Hong Kong share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1auLcCF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.