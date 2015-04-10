Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of

(Rhineland-Palatinate)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 21,2025

Coupon 0.500 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & UNI

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000RLP0645

