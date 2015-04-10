BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangzhou Yuetai's 194.6 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 194.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 31
Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Air France-KLM
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.489
Reoffer yield 5.5 pct
Spread 525.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 563.9 bps
Over the 0 pct April 2020, OBL
Payment Date April 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French law
Notes The issue size will total 600 million euro when fungible
ISIN FR0012650281
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says lock-up period for 194.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 31
* Says 2016 net profit down 45.0 percent y/y at 561.8 million yuan ($81.61 million)