April 13 Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd

* Says plans to purchase a consumer electronics company and a defence-related communications equipment firm for a combined 440 million yuan ($70.81 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1coekgj; bit.ly/1FNtTYK

