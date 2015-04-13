April 13 Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves to invest about 420 million yuan ($67.59 million) in the cotton socks factory expansion project

* Says unit to boost capital of a stockings company in Hangzhou by 300 million yuan

($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi)