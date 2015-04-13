April 13 Guilin Fuda Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.21 billion yuan ($194.68 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GCWfaZ; bit.ly/1NwZcxO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)