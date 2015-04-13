April 13 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.63 billion yuan ($262.26 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CAg6Bb; bit.ly/1DWyYQY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)