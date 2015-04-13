UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
* Says sees Q1 swinging back to black with net profit of 47-57 million yuan ($7.56-9.17 million) versus net loss of 85.5 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FET4zf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.