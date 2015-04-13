Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK AG DHY Corp
(Deutsche Hypo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 20,2022
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.348
Reoffer yield 0.219 pct
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DHY4457
