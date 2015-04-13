UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Shanghai Bairun Flavor & Fragrance Co Ltd
* Says adjusts acquisition plan, to acquire Shanghai-based liquor firm for 4.94 billion yuan ($794.83 million) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on April 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NxO1oB; bit.ly/1HjOvK9; bit.ly/1DbaHmD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.