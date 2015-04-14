BRIEF-FTC requires DaVita to divest assets in relation to Renal Ventures Management deal
* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC
April 14 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 473.25 percent y/y at 378.66 million yuan ($60.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DdL5p5
* Announces the planned drawdown of the first tranche of its bond financing agreement