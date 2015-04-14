April 14 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.00 million) medium-term notes

* Says 2014 net profit down 17.1 percent y/y at 421.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cro49q; bit.ly/1OuVe5K

