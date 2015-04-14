Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
April 14 Sanxiang Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit down 69.56 percent y/y at 146.15 million yuan ($23.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CTpm2s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Avere Systems Inc says raises about $14 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrnnUo)