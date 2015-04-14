April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG
(PFZ Schweiz)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 101.688
Yield -0.1 pct
Spread 27.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Temporary ISIN CH0278667099
ISIN CH0256434595
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 333 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 30, 2030
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 101.49
Yield 0.397 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0278667115
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 460 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2024
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.129
Yield 0.11 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0278667107
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
