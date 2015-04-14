Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower MOY PARK (BONDCO) PLC

(Moy Park)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date May 29,2021

Coupon 6.250 pct

Reoffer price 98.5000

Reoffer yield 6.55 pct

Spread 535 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, GS & HSBC

Ratings B1(Moody's)& B+(S&P)

Listing Irish SE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling when fungible

RegS ISIN XS1219710115

