April 14 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd

* Says board approves to sign construction project in ningbo for 461.5 million yuan ($74.30 million)

* Says signs agreement on smart city project with investment estimated no lower than 3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EyPMw8; bit.ly/1GGCizT

