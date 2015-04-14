Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Inflation linked bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower HIGH SPEED 1(HS1)

Guarantor HS1 Limited, High Speed Rail Finance PLC & Helix Acquisition Limited

Issue Amount 96.5 million sterling

Maturity Date November 1,2038

Coupon 1.566 Inflation Linked coupon

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds

Ratings A-(S&P) & A-(Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0888569299

