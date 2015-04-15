BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological Co Ltd
* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 12.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 214.5 million yuan ($34.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E0TRu6 ($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.