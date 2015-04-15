Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date September 10, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 100.72

Reoffer price 99.12

Yield 7.69 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SAGB

Payment Date April 23 , 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue will total 1.50 billiob rand

When fungible

ISIN XS1105947714

