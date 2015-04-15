Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower S Immo AG
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date April 21,2027
Coupon 3.250 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.25 pct
Spread 266.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) ERSTE & RBI
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A1DWK5
