April 15 Huapont-Nutrichem Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.94 billion yuan ($312.72 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J2t6U2; bit.ly/1E1ZDf4

