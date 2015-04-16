Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
April 16 Guangdong Advertising Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 600 million yuan ($96.83 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yuAK9v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update