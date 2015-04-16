** Petra Diamonds Ltd's shares fall as much as 12
pct, after diamond miner warns that full-year results will be
below market consensus due to variability in grade and
production mix
** The stock, which was the second largest pct loser on the
FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Thursday, has gained 11.6 pct
since Petra first warned on results in Jan
** Petra, cuts its production guidance from 3.3 mln carats
to 3.2 mln carats, just three months after it was increased,
says it is sourcing material from mature diluted areas at its
Finsch and Cullinan mines in South Africa
** Panmure Gordon analyst Alison Turner says will need to
cut forecast of profit before tax and amortization of $124.2
million and sales of $470.3 million
** Although Petra's third-quarter production rises 6 pct to
791,443 carats, Turner says it is 4 pct short of his forecast
** Shares in Petra, which has four producing mines in South
Africa and one in Tanzania, touch a low of 162.27 pence ($2);
analysts have a mean target price of $3.39 on the stock
($1 = 0.6745 pounds)
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)