April 16 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 14.35 percent y/y at 352.39 million yuan ($56.89 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 18.34 percent y/y at 148.96 million yuan

* Says plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FW4mMS; bit.ly/1yuS3r4; bit.ly/1OG6wEs

($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan renminbi)