April 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.8 billion yuan ($936.28 million) in private placement of shares to repay debt, boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on April 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yvnbGR; bit.ly/1b6hDIK

